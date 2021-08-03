Food giant Tyson to require vaccination for all US workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat processer Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employer of frontline workers to so amid a resurgence of the virus. Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, announced Tuesday that members of leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Its frontline workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Unionized auto workers at three companies _ General Motors, Ford and Stellantis _ will have to go back to wearing masks regardless of their vaccination status, according to an agreement announced Tuesday by the union and the companies.