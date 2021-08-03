Former Badger Sam Dekker heading back to the NBA

TORONTO (WKOW) -- After two years in Russia and Turkey, former Wisconsin Badgers star forward Sam Dekker is on his way back to the NBA.

According to a tweet from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Dekker is now a Toronto Raptor. Details on his contract are not yet available.

In two years abroad with Lokomitv Kuban in Russia and Turk Telecom in Turkey, Dekker averaged 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. In his four years in the NBA, he put up 5.5 ppg/3 rpg/0.8 apg.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Dekker said his journey back to the NBA has been difficult but he's grateful for another opportunity.