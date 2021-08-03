George Hill reportedly returning to the Bucks

WKOW (MADISON)-- Veteran Point Guard George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks after clearing waivers as reported by Athletic Reporter Shams Charania.

Free agent guard George Hill plans to sign with the Bucks after clearing waivers and the opening of league year Aug. 6, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The veteran PG is set to return to Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Hill spent the 2020-21 season with the Thunder and the 76ers. He played in a total of 30 games last season shooting 39% from behind the arc and averaging 9 points per game.

Hill played two seasons in Milwaukee (2018-19, 2019-20) and was a valuable sixth man. In 2019-20, Hill played in 59 games for the Bucks, averaging 21.5 minutes per game, and 9.4 points on 46% three point shooting.