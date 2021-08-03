George Hill reportedly returning to the Bucks
WKOW (MADISON)-- Veteran Point Guard George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks after clearing waivers as reported by Athletic Reporter Shams Charania.
Hill spent the 2020-21 season with the Thunder and the 76ers. He played in a total of 30 games last season shooting 39% from behind the arc and averaging 9 points per game.
Hill played two seasons in Milwaukee (2018-19, 2019-20) and was a valuable sixth man. In 2019-20, Hill played in 59 games for the Bucks, averaging 21.5 minutes per game, and 9.4 points on 46% three point shooting.