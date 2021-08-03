Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

The president of Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment is leaving the company as it continues to deal with fallout from a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit. The state of California sued Activision Blizzard Inc. last month, claiming the company was a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” On Tuesday Activision Blizzard President and COO Daniel Alegre sent a letter to employees to tell them that J. Allen Brack was leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.