Larson drops out of Senate primary, endorses Barnes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The crowded field of Democrats seeking to take Sen. Ron Johnson's seat in Washington slimmed Tuesday morning. State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) announced he was suspending his campaign in a release.

Larson said he was endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the rest of the way.

"Mandela is the candidate who is best positioned to defeat Ron Johnson and who Wisconsinites can most trust to fight hard in the Senate for bold progressive policies that benefit working families," Larson said. "Ideas like Medicare for All, a job-creating Green New Deal to grow Wisconsin’s economy, and paying for big ideas by making the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share."

Larson spent slightly longer than two months in the race, announcing the launch of his campaign May 26.

Wisconsin Republicans have so far focused their attacks on Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson was the first to declare his candidacy last fall.

Democrats in the crowded primary also include Wausau physician Dr. Gillian Battino, Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, party activist Peter Peckarsky, and Franklin business owner Adam Murphy. Steven Olikara, who founded the Millenial Action Project, is expected to announce his candidacy as well; he was given time alongside other declared Senate candidates at Democratic state convention earlier this summer.

Next year's primary election is August 9. Johnson has not yet announced whether he will run for a third term in the Senate.