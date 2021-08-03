Lawyer: R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s lawyer says the R&B star has gained weight and lost money while awaiting a sex-trafficking trial that starts in earnest next week. The revelations came Tuesday during a court hearing in New York about what evidence can be shown to jurors. Prospective jurors have already filled out questionnaires aimed at ensuring they have no biases that would affect their judgment. They’ll begin answering questions next Monday. Kelly is accused of leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex, sometimes at concerts. He’s pleaded not guilty to racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.