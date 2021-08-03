Madison Common Council introduces resolution to buy space for grocery store development

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison plans to spend more than $4.5 million to ensure there is a grocery store along S. Park Street.

The development planned at 1402 S. Park Street will have 150 units of affordable housing and a grocery store that will replace the aging Pick 'N Save next to the site.

The new store will be run by Luna's Groceries.

In order to make the financing and timelines work for "Luna's" and the developer, the city plans to buy the space for the store.

City officials say this will allow the project to continue on schedule and ensure people in that area will have access to a grocery store.

The financing needs city council approval. A resolution for that was introduced at Tuesday's meeting.