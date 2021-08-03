MPD: Armed robbery reported on Madison bike path

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect after he targeted people on a bike path Monday.

It happened in the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue on the Starkweather Creek Path at about 1:20 p.m.

MPD said the victims were on the path when the suspect approached them, showed a weapon and then took a necklace, cash and AirPods. He ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as being a younger black man, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, sweatpants and black mask. He has a larger build.

If you have any information about this incident call authorities at (608) 255-2345.