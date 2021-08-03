Muscoda woman arrested after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound sustained during fight

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Muscoda woman is in custody facing a potential second-degree reckless homicide charge after allegedly shooting her boyfriend during a fight.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Benjamin Brewer and Lori Miller were engaged in a "physical altercation" at a home in Forest Township Saturday night, during which Brewer sustained a gunshot wound. He died at the scene before medical help could arrive; Miller was transported by EMS to treat minor injuries.

Authorities responded to the scene at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, booking Miller into the Richland County Jail. The incident is still under investigation.