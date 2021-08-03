One of Dane county’s largest employers says its vaccinated workforce helps keep community safe

VERONA (WKOW) - As one of the largest employers in Dane County, Epic announced last week it would require its more than 10,000 employees to get vaccinated.

Brett Rehm, Epic SVP of Technical Services said, "We think it's very appropriate for employers to be taking steps to ensure the safety of all the employees and those they interact with."

Even though nearly 97% of employees at Epic are fully vaccinated, officials say it's encouraging that other entities are now requiring the shot. On Tuesday, both Dane County and City of Madison leaders announced its employees would be required to get the vaccine.

Rehm said, "I think the city taking the steps to require vaccinations or extensive testing makes a lot of sense."

Public safety is one of the main reasons why both now requiring vaccinations for all of its employees.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said, "Dane County government has a large workforce and our priority is to keep the workforce and the public with whom they come into contact as safe as possible."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said, "Like the county, the city of Madison is joining the growing group of employers who will require that our employees be vaccinated."

Epic officials want peace of mind knowing that when their thousands of employees are working in the community-- they're helping to keep countless others safe.

Rehm said, "As employees traveled to health care organizations across the country across the world, it's important that they keep providers and the patients they interact with safe as well."