Parisi: All Dane County employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative tests

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, Dane County is taking steps to protect its employees and citizens.

In a press conference Tuesday, Dane County executive Joe Parisi said that all county employees will be required to present proof of vaccination, or barring that, proof of a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

"I urge other employers to do the same," Parisi said.

This measure comes as case rates spike across the country, with Florida hospitals holding more than 11,000 patients as of Tuesday morning.