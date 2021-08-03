Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

(AP) — The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.

Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to "police activity."

The Arlington County Fire Department reported "multiple patients," but it wasn't immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building.

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

