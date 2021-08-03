Pleasant conditions continue, big changes this weekend into next week

MADISON (WKOW) - Another pleasant day is expected across southern Wisconsin!

Dry, mostly to partly sunny skies with a little bit of haze is likely. More smoke from the Canadian wildfires will invade southern Wisconsin today, compared to what we saw Monday.

Temperatures will be similar to Monday's, with highs likely hitting the upper 70s some hitting a low 80.

High pressure is in place and continues to play a big role on our weather.

Comfortable, quiet weather continues through Thursday most of the day. Shower and storm chances return Thursday night, with an isolated chance being a potential.

Another shot at showers and storms arrives later Saturday into Sunday, with Sunday being the best shot at rain.

Temperatures gradually rise throughout the week, with back to 'normal' values on Wednesday. The low 80s.

The upper 80s return for the weekend and the heat continues to play a role in our weather next week. Not only will temperatures rise, the humidity will also rise quite a bit over the weekend and remain steamy next week.

Shower and storm chances will also rise next week, after this very dry first week of August.