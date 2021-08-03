Public gets chance to learn more about Fitchburg Police chief finalists

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg is close to picking a new police chief. People who live in town got to meet the four finalists Tuesday night.

The city's Police and Fire Commission held a Q&A session with Scott Kleinfeldt, Alfonso Morales, Tony Ruesga and Vic Siebeneck.

All of them were asked why they wanted the job.

"I like the ideas that the city has proposed with neighborhood hubs, team centers, and that fits my background with engagement," said Kleinfeldt.

"I still have a passion, where I want to work with the community, work with the youth, and also mentor a police department," said Morales.

"You have an awesome city with diversity, that there there are opportunities to grow relationships," said Ruesga.

"I've always sought out challenging and new assignments for personal growth and for leadership opportunities," said Siebeneck.

Fitchburg's Police and Fire Commission will meet Wednesday night to decide which candidate or candidates they would like to explore further.