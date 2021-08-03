Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The quickly approaching fall semester has America’s colleges under pressure to decide how far they should go to guard their campuses against the coronavirus while navigating legal and political questions and rising infection rates. Hundreds of colleges nationwide have told students in recent months they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before classes begin. California State University, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University joined the list last week, citing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant. Yet many more colleges have held off on vaccine mandates. In many Republican-led states, governments have banned such requirements, or school leaders face political pressure to limit their anti-virus actions.