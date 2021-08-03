Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine, joins new company

It’s a perfect day for Reese Witherspoon as the actress and producer is selling the media company she founded to a newly formed company backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was worth about $900 million. Witherspoon, known for her roles in films such as “Legally Blonde” and “Walk the Line,” created Hello Sunshine in 2016. She will continue to oversee its day-to-day operations along with members of Hello Sunshine’s existing senior management team, including CEO Sarah Harden.