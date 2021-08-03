Report: 491 COVID-19 cases connected to Milwaukee Bucks’ Deer District

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As Milwaukee continues to bask in the Bucks' first NBA championship in 50 years, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a more unpleasant task to deal with.

According to a report from WISN in Milwaukee, the DHS has connected 491 COVID-19 cases to attendees in the Deer District during the Bucks' playoff run. That doesn't necessarily mean all of them contracted their cases while attending these games, but all of them have reported being in the crowd.

According to UW-Madison population health sciences professor Dr. Ajay Sethi, the cases are unlikely to stop there.

"It's the ripple effects that I'm worried about. We have a few hundred right now confirmed. Over time, that's just going to become a few thousand," Dr. Sethi told WISN.

Dr. Sethi said anyone attending any gathering that large, with estimates for attendance in the Deer District for Game 6 over 65,000 people, risks catching the virus and spreading it to others in their lives.