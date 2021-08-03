Robinia Courtyard to require proof of vaccination for entry into late-night events

MADISON (WKOW) -- Robinia Courtyard is one of a growing number of local businesses bringing back COVID-19 policies for its customers.

The venue, located at 829 East Washington Avenue, has three restaurants: Black Locust Cafe, MadisonTap and Jardin. It is requiring masks for people who are not seated at a table. In order to get into one of the venue's late-night events, you'll have to show you've been vaccinated for COVID-19.

"It's a loss of revenue for us. It's a painful process for us. We have to hire staff that we can't afford to monitor the situation. And then, it's not fun, right? It's not pleasant being the bearer of bad news," co-owner Jonathan Reske told 27 News.

Reske says the venue received a positive response to its announcement on the COVID-19 policies when it was posted to social media.