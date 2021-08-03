Steady warm up with humidity staying low

MADISON (WKOW) - Our quiet stretch of weather continues, but temperatures will continue to rise day-by-day.



SET UP

A dominant area of high pressure is overhead. This is keeping our skies mainly clear and humidity low. In the overnight hours, clear skies and calm winds allows the heat escape and temps to drop.

During the day, ample sunshine causes temps to jump.

TODAY

Temperatures start off crisp in the mid 50s before rebounding to the low 80s -- a 25° jump thanks to our sprawling high pressure system.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and mild in the upper 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



Isolated showers and storms are possible later in the evening and at night.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and humid with isolated storms possible with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



A few showers and storms are possible at night.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and humid with a stray storm possible with highs in the upper 80s.



A few storms are possible at night.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible and highs in the upper 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s.