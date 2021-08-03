Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue

KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Riders say a life-size sumo wrestler positioned next to an obstacle on the Olympic equestrian course may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final. A few pairings pulled up short of the barrier, accumulating enough penalty points to prevent entry into Wednesday’s finals. The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena. Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders. That means that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler’s mawashi.