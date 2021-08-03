Skip to Content

Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022

10:01 am National news from the Associated Press

Anyone looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah next year is going to need more than a badge. All participants must be fully vaccinated, festival director Tabitha Jackson said Tuesday. The 2022 Festival is requiring people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. That means everyone from volunteers to filmmakers and passholders. Sundance was largely a virtual event earlier this year. In 2022, organizers are planning to hold in-person events with screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The 2022 Festival is set to run from Jan. 20 through Jan. 30.

