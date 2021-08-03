The Sporkies: Judges pick best new Wisconsin State Fair food

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday and one of the highlights of the event every year is the new food.

On Tuesday, judges got to sample some of the new snacks as part of the annual food competition, the Sporkies.

Judges sampled the eight finalists, from the Cinnamon Roll and Bacon Cheese Curds to the Deep-fried Pineapple Express. But the winner was the Glazy Boy from Grebe's Bakery -- two grilled Grebe's glazed doughnuts, two slices of cheese, slow-smoked pork loin, raspberry whole grain mustard and picked jalapenos.

All of the finalists will be available at the fair.