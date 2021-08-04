Skip to Content

1 seriously hurt following hit-and-run involving motorcycle, search for suspect continues

3:53 am Top Stories
motorcycle crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist is seriously hurt following a hit-and-run crash on Madison's east side and now police are looking for the person responsible.

The Madison Police Department told 27 News it happened at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at a roundabout on North Thompson Drive near Highway 30.

A car was driving at a "high rate of speed" when it crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the car ran away from the scene before authorities arrived.

MPD said the 48-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

They are continuing to search for the driver of the car.

If you have any information about this crash, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content