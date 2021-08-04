1 seriously hurt following hit-and-run involving motorcycle, search for suspect continues

MADISON (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist is seriously hurt following a hit-and-run crash on Madison's east side and now police are looking for the person responsible.

The Madison Police Department told 27 News it happened at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at a roundabout on North Thompson Drive near Highway 30.

A car was driving at a "high rate of speed" when it crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the car ran away from the scene before authorities arrived.

MPD said the 48-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

They are continuing to search for the driver of the car.

If you have any information about this crash, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department.