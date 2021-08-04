MADISON (WKOW) -- Outstanding volunteers from Wisconsin were honored during a ceremony at Monona Terrace Wednesday.

Nine people and five organizations were recognized for their service to the people of Wisconsin at the 2021 Governor's Service Awards.

One of those people is Tre' Wafford, who is the AmeriCorps member of the year.

He helps high school seniors get into college and continues to guide them once they are enrolled.

"It's like a dream come true. Like, I never expected it. I didn't know I got nominated. And then all sudden, it all happened. And it was amazing. And I'm so thankful," said Wafford.

The ceremony also honored more than 220 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who have volunteered for 20 years or more.