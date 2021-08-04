Advocate Aurora Health requiring vaccinations for workers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Hospital group Advocate Aurora Health will require its 75,000 employees in Illinois and Wisconsin to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15,. It says that with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading nationwide, Advocate Aurora inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased five-fold over the past three weeks and the system’s test positivity rate is the highest it’s been since January. President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh told employees in a video Wednesday that “the data is overwhelming. This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death.”