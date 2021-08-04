AP Interview: Reddy says Harry, Meghan mulled New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The queen’s representative in New Zealand said Prince Harry and Meghan discussed moving to the South Pacific country during their 2018 visit. That was more than a year before the couple stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States. Governor-General Patsy Reddy also told The Associated Press in an interview she believes the British monarch should remain New Zealand’s head of state. Reddy will leave her largely ceremonial role representing Queen Elizabeth II in New Zealand in October. Reddy said she didn’t view the discussion as a formal request for assistance but the couple “were looking at how they might raise their family.”