Broadway, Hollywood costumes go on exhibit in heart of NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Most Broadway stages may still be dark, but there’s a place in Times Square where the costumes shine. More than 100 costumes from such shows as “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Wicked” are part of a new exhibit revealing the careful, hand-crafted beauty of garments that can’t always be appreciated from the mezzanine. “Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen” will open Aug. 5, and tickets are $29, with seniors and children entry at $24. All proceeds go to the Costume Industry Coalition’s recovery fund. The 20,000-square-foot, two-level exhibit space has been transformed into an immersive maze.