Chemical watchdog demands more information from Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The international chemical weapons watchdog has demanded more information from Syria about the reported recent destruction of two chlorine cylinders that had been linked to a 2018 deadly attack on the Syrian town of Douma. Several members of the U.N. Security Council echoed the demand Wednesday. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Syria’s government reported this month that the two cylinders were destroyed in a June 8 airstrike on a Syrian military facility which housed a former chemical weapons production facility. The watchdog says the cylinders had been moved to that facility from another site against its instructions.