DeForest football hoping to build off of spring season success

WKOW (MADISON)-- It is all gas and no breaks for high school football teams who kicked off the fall season this week. DeForest is one of the teams that played in the alternative spring football season that finished up three months ago.

The Norskies went 6-1 in the spring season, and they bring back the core of their team including nine returners on defense and seven on offense. DeForest has a group of 23 hungry seniors leading the way.

"It feels like I was just here a few days ago," Senior Aydin Kelliher said. "It's amazing. The spring season was like a build up for us, showing us what we can do this year. Then throughout the summer, the weight lifting and just the few little practices we got in, and now it's time to shine."

"We have a very good connection as a group," Senior Nolan Hawk said. "We trust each other a ton. I just feel like it's going to be a very special season."

"I believe that we are one of the strongest classes to come through DeForest and one of the most athletic classes to come through DeForest, and I feel like we are putting pressure on ourselves to have a great season," Hawk continued.

"There's no better feeling than running out with your teammates, your brothers on Friday nights and just having your whole community behind you," Senior Ryan Buschmann said.

DeForest will open the season against Madison East at Breese Stevens field on Friday, August 20 at 7 PM.