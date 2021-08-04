Dells man implicated in plot to kidnap Michigan governor released on bond

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI. (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells man is out on bond during trial proceedings for his alleged involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 52, was charged with providing material support to a terrorist act in October. He is one of several people charged in the plot. Higgins allegedly provided night-vision goggles and making use of a dash cam to spy on Whitmer's second home.

Higgins was initially imprisoned in Columbia County, but his case has since been extradited to Michigan despite an appeal. As conditions of his release, Higgins has to wear a GPS tracking device and surrender his passport to authorities.