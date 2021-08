(WKOW) -- Dollar General is recalling about 155,000 lounge chairs.

The company said it has three reports of "True Living Sling Loungers" chairs collapsing, causing fingers to get pinched, cut or even cut off.

The chairs have white frames with blue or green fabric. They were sold between January and September of 2019.

If you have them, you should stop using them right away and contact Dollar General for a full refund.