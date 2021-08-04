Evers administration mandates indoor mask use for state employees

MADISON (WKOW) — State employees are the latest to be required to mask up in the face of rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant.

According to a memo from the Department of Administration, the mask mandate starts Thursday and requires all state employees and contractor staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when inside state facilities or performing duties indoors.

The updated guidance also encourages vaccinated members of the public to wear masks inside state facilities.