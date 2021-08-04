Girl injured in suspected shark attack in Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Family members of a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts. Jordan Prushinski and her family told WBRE-TV that they were on vacation Monday at the beach in Ocean City when Jordan went into knee-deep water. She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg. Her mother says other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid. With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan’s family took her to a hospital.