Health officials urge pregnant women to get vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pregnant women have some of the lowest vaccination rates, but they also have a greater risk if they receive COVID-19.

According to health officials, pregnant women will have risky side-effects if they get COVID-19 and aren't vaccinated, including pre-mature birth or even pregnancy loss.

Beth Borkowski, Infection Prevention Nurse at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, is both pregnant and vaccinated and she encourages moms-to-be, to get the shot.

"It was something that I felt I could do to protect my child from COVID. And I've actually found it very reassuring to know that as my baby grows, it already has protection. It was something simple I could do as a mom," said Borkowski.

Borkowski told 27 News that research has been done on pregnant women who receive the vaccine and the outcomes are not worse for the baby or the mom.

"The vaccine's producing more durable antibodies to protect that person from getting a repeat infection of COVID. And so we would recommend getting vaccinated to people who are pregnant, even if they've had COVID," said Borkowski.

At Meriter, it is noticing the low rates for patients in Mother-Baby units and though it may appear risky, Borkowski encourages moms to receive information from their obstetrician.

"I've seen firsthand the benefits that vaccines can provide to families, babies, pregnant people, and what happens when people aren't vaccinated. Since there is a vaccine here, it's been shown to be effective and safe, even when pregnant," said Borkowski.