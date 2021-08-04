Held hitless into 7th by Houser, Pirates top Brewers in 10th

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers starter Adrian Houser was pulled with a no-hitter intact in the seventh inning, and Gregory Polanco and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to eventually beat Milwaukee 8-5 in the 10th. Houser left after 6 1/3 innings and 104 pitches with Milwaukee ahead 4-0. Polanco greeted reliever Daniel Norris with a single for the Pirates’ first hit, keying a five-run rally. Polanco had an infield single with two outs in the 10th that drove in a run for a 6-5 lead. The NL Central-leading Brewers had won eight of their previous 10 games. Milwaukee outscored the last-place Pirates 28-3 in sweeping a three-game series at Pittsburgh last week, and beat them 6-2 on Monday.