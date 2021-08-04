Henry Vilas Zoo to close two buildings to public for COVID-19 safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo announced Wednesday that they will close their main building and herpetarium out of concern for COVID-19 spread.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo, guests over the age of five will be required to wear masks in the carousel building, Glacier Grille, gift shop and bathrooms.

"We know that many of our guests have enjoyed these spaces over the last few months but unfortunately we need to adjust our operations to protect zoo goers (especially those under 12 years old), staff and animals from the latest COVID-19 resurgence," the zoo said in the post.