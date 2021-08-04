Let’s turn the humidity back up

MADISON (WKOW) - It looks like the second week of August is going to, once again, be hot and humid.

Right now, the humidity across southern Wisconsin doesn't seem to be too bad however, things will start to change as a high pressure system overhead starts to slide southeast. The change? The humidity.

Not only will the dew points be increasing... so will our temperatures.

And the hotter than normal temperatures, cause our average day time high should be 81°, will continue for the new couple of weeks.

And while it would normally mean our rain chances wouldn't increase, parts of Wisconsin will see, possibly, an increase in rain chances.

In the more near term, the next best chance for rain will return later Thursday night through the early morning hours on Friday. Wisconsin could also see showers/storms on the backside of the quick disturbance moving through the Plains/Midwest.