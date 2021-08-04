Impact of space station spin requires study, official says

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian space official says engineers will need to analyze whether a glitch that caused the International Space Station to spin out of its normal orientation could have any impact on the orbiting outpost’s systems. Sergei Krikalev, the director of crewed space programs at the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, emphasized on Wednesday that the incident didn’t inflict any observable damage, but he said that experts would study its potential implications. Thrusters on Russia’s Nauka laboratory module fired shortly after the module arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, making the orbiting outpost slowly spin about one-and-a-half revolutions. U.S. and Russian space officials said the station’s seven-person crew wasn’t in danger during the incident.