Italy presses EU nations to open ports to rescued migrants

ROME (AP) — Italy is pressing fellow EU nations to open their ports to migrants rescued by European humanitarian ships. The appeal by Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reflects political pressure building on the Italian government as the numbers of migrants reaching Italy’s southern shores have sharply risen compared to the last two summers. The Italian minister spoke by telephone on Wednesday with the European Union’s Internal Affairs Commissioner. Lamorgese’s office said she pitched for an “immediate, even temporary” mechanism so EU countries will allow disembarking by charity ships flying European flags. The tiny Italian island of Lampedusa is overwhelmed by arriving migrants, and hundreds more are on rescue ships awaiting docking permission.