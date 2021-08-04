Legality of vaccine mandate depends on where you live

MADISON (WKOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the legality of a vaccine mandate back into the courts over a century later.

"The United States Supreme Court first upheld vaccine mandates over 100 years ago," said Attorney Joseph Abboud.

The City of Madison and Dane County are just a couple of the employers requiring its workers to be vaccinated. Now some employees are wondering whether this is legal.

"For the most part, employers can mandate that their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine," said Abboud.

Joseph Abboud received his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law and has many legal specialties including employment discrimination and is a Senior Associate at Katz, Marshall & Banks, LLP, since September 2016.

"The CDC and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which is the federal agency that oversees most employment discrimination laws, have been very clear that nothing in federal law stops an employer or a state or local government from imposing a vaccine requirement," said Abboud.

Because there is no federal law blocking or allowing a vaccine mandate, Abboud says the legality of a mandate also depends on where you live.

"Federal law doesn't stop anyone or require anyone imposing the vaccine mandate, the question is going to be what are the laws in your state they are in your county," said Abboud.

According to the National Academy for State Health Policy, at least 9 states have some vaccine mandate restrictions.

"Arkansas and I believe New Hampshire have made it illegal for most state or government employers to impose vaccine mandates, and Montana has just outright prohibited government vaccine mandates," said Abboud.

Federal law does allow at least two exemptions against taking the vaccine.

"Title Seven of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, said in part, religious discrimination is prohibited. So employees have certain religious beliefs or practices that would make it so they can't get the vaccine and also, for people with certain disabilities that might make it that they can't get the vaccine. They also have the right to reasonable accommodations under the law," said Abboud.

Abboud also said most courts are going to uphold most mandates so long as there's no specific state or local law that that issue.

The experimental nature or Emergency Use status of COVID-19 vaccines has not been enough for courts to overturn mandates according to Abboud.

In June, a federal court in Houston dismissed a case challenging a hospital's mandatory vaccine policy for employees.