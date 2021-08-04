Macao orders closure of entertainment venues, mass-testing

HONG KONG (AP) — Macao authorities have ordered the closure of entertainment venues but not casinos, and coronavirus tests for its 600,000 residents, after the gambling city confirmed four new infections. The closure covers gyms, bars, massage parlors and karaoke places. Macao plans to test some 600,000 residents after a family of four tested positive for the more infectious delta variant. The mass testing is expected to last three days. Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng said at a news conference that if there are no new infections in the next 14 days, normal economic activities will resume. Macao has reported only 59 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with no deaths. It is the only Chinese city where casinos are legal.