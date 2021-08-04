MPD horse continues to recover following medical emergency

MADISON (WKOW) -- A horse with the Madison Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit is continuing to recover following a medical emergency in July.

In a social media post on Tuesday, MPD said Cooper, 9, continues to show progress.

"He is eating well and enjoying much larger quantities of food throughout the day. Cooper has lost some weight, but given how sick he was, that is to be expected," said the post. "He will have a long road to recovery and will not work for the remainder of the riding season so that be can work to regain his physical strength."

Cooper was rushed to the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Hospital for colic symptoms on July 19. Veterinarians diagnosed the horse with a displaced colon and he went into emergency surgery.

MPD said Cooper has made tons of new friends at the UW Vet Hospital with veterinarians and students.

To support Cooper and his road to recovery, a GoFundMe was created.