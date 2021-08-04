‘National Night Out’ returns to Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 'National Night Out' event is back.

"We missed having it last year, we missed seeing everybody," said Tom Wilson, the Middleton Police Department's community awareness officer and the organizer of Wednesday's event.

"We're trying to build relationships, you know, that we're here, in the community. We're here to help people," said Wilson.

Building relationships is important to law enforcement and first responders alike, he said. Some families have been going to the event for years.

"It's a family favorite. We come every year, they love it. We haven't missed one yet, except for last year," said Melissa and Eric Simon.

"I think it's important to get out and support your community and say 'hi' to all those that keep us safe," said Eric.

"When you see someone, an officer of the law or EMTs, we always try to wave out in the driveway and say 'hi," he said. "They're there to help you, so it's nice to have a little relationship with them."

Building relationships and allowing kids and the community to see officers and the first responders in a positive light is important, Wilson said.

The event had food, games, raffles and department vehicles and gear for community members to see.