No injuries, dog rescued in north side house fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house Wednesday morning, with no injuries reported.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department, the dispatch center received several 911 calls just after 7:30 a.m. reporting a house fire on the 1700 block of Sachtjen Street on Madison's north side. The owners weren't home when the house caught fire, although one neighbor did come knock on doors and windows to alert anyone who may have been there.

Firefighters swept the house upon arriving, and did rescue a small dog that a neighbor held until the owner arrived.

The damage is estimated to be worth $165,000.