Nurse’s business supports local cancer patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- Logan Brodsky spends her days caring for cancer patients at UW Health's Carbone Cancer Center. When she leaves work, she focuses her time on her new small business Happy Badger Headbands, and that work benefits her patients, too.

"It's really never been about the headbands for me because these headbands, a portion of all profits helps support the patients I take care of as a nurse," she said. "That has meant more to me than anything I could have ever thought."

Brodsky said the money goes into a fund that's controlled by the nurses in her unit, and they're able to spend it to help patients and families in whatever way they need.

"Maybe it's their anniversary with their partner, but they're in the hospital, so they can't celebrate it," she said. "So, we'll use a gift card to buy their partner flowers for their anniversary or cake for their birthday."

She said one frequent purchase is gift cards for gas or the grocery store.

"It feels so small to us to offer something that doesn't have a large monetary value, but it's meaningful to them," Brodsky said.

She said being able to support patients with the gifts took on even more importance during the pandemic because patients couldn't have visitors and were often alone during appointments and treatments.

"To be alone and be told that you have cancer is tough," she said. "The funds allowed us to help people who are feeling very alone and really scared, feel like, you know, they didn't have to be afraid, and that we were going to be there for them."

Now, Brodsky is preparing for Happy Badger Headbands to keep growing.

The business is partnering with Forward Madison and the Flock Soccer Foundation to sell a special collection that matches the team's jerseys.

"Our mission statement within the Flock is to create positive social change, and what Happy Badger Headbands were doing, those missions overlap so well," FSF President Liam Geoghegan Smith said.

Geoghegan Smith works alongside Brodsky at UW Health, and he said it's been special to see the results of Happy Badger Headbands' work firsthand.

"Over the last year and a half, we see so many families just absolutely get crushed with news, and then also get them uplifted by seeing how we can actually be more personal," he said. "It's great being part of their healthcare team, but being part of their healthcare family is is a lot more rewarding."

He said he's hoping the additional exposure will be the kickstart the business needs to be able to help even more patients.

"I want them to go everywhere," he said. "I want people to be walking down the street in Louisiana, in Venice, in frickin' Brisbane, Australia, and see a headband and be like, 'Oh, yeah, that's Wisconsin, Madison," he said.

