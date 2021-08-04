Police: Indiana woman shot husband, used axe to remove legs

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana woman charged in her husband’s fatal shooting used an axe to cut off his legs before trying to enlist her two teenage children in a failed plan to burn his remains. Thirty-four-year-old Thessalonica Allen of LaPorte is charged with murder and several other counts in Randy Allen’s July 27 fatal shooting. A judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf during her initial hearing Wednesday. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that authorities say after she killed her husband, Allen cut off his legs and enlisted her two children in a failed effort to move and burn his remains. The public defender’s office appointed to represent her didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.