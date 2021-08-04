Progressives see blueprint for next fights in eviction win

WASHINGTON (AP) — A rare clash between the Biden administration and congressional Democrats may have created a blueprint for pressuring a White House that needs to walk a tightrope to satisfy all members of its party to pass its ambitious agenda. The sudden reversal of an expiring eviction moratorium highlighted the budding power of the progressives. But with Democrats holding narrow margins in Congress, progressives as well as moderates must be courted for the White House to pass its budget package. And the president has yet to fully tackle progressive priorities like climate change, voting rights and student debt.