Rock County man dies two weeks after motorcycle crash

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Beloit man died two weeks after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Darien in Walworth County, succumbing to his injuries July 31.

According to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Dale Culver, 65, was driving on County Highway M in the early afternoon of July 17 when he struck a motorcycle traveling slower behind him.

Culver and the other driver, Jeffrey Hutchinson of Beloit, both went down to the pavement. Hutchinson was treated and released at the scene, while Culver was transported to nearby Janesville Mercy Hospital. He passed away there two weeks later.