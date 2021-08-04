Russia blocks access to 2 news sites critical of the Kremlin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have blocked two online news outlets critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in a government crackdown on critical and independent media ahead of September parliamentary elections. Oktrytye Media and MBKh Media said Wednesday night their websites are unavailable for users of most Russian internet providers. Both outlets are backed by leading Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. According to Russia’s state registry of blocked websites, access to both has been restricted upon orders of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Independent media and journalists in Russia have faced increased pressure ahead of the Sept. 19 vote, which is seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the 2024 presidential election.