Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Arbor Vitae

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WKOW) -- A St. Paul man last seen in central Wisconsin is now the subject of a Silver Alert after leaving his home early Wednesday morning and not returning.

According to the Silver Alert release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Patrick McNeely left in his tan 2012 Chevy Silverado with Minnesota plates DDD294. At 10:07 Wednesday morning, McNeely's card was used at the Kwik Trip in Arbor Vitae.

Authorities say McNeely's credit card was also used in Mineral Point just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He does not have any ties to the central Wisconsin area, and he suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. He stand at 5'8", weighs 240 pounds and has short white hair.

Anyone with information on McNeely's whereabouts is asked to contact the North St. Paul PD at (651) 747-2406.